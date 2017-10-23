Pablo Trapero's Melodrama LA QUIETUD to Team Martina Gusmán and Bérénice Bejo

Pablo Trapero's bruising and intense Carancho (2010) remains high on my list of personal favorites, but he's also made Rolling Family (2004) and Lion's Den (2008) and, more recently, White Elephant and The Clan. Now his next film is ready to roll.

Martina Gusmán (Lion's Den) and Bérénice Bejo (The Artist) will star in Trapero's La Quietud, according to Variety. It's described as "an intimate family drama turning on two sisters' reencounter and attempt at closure on a common troubled past."

The cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Graciela Borges and Joaquín Furriel. It's set to begin shooting next month in Buenos Aires. Visit Variety to read more about the story behind the film as well as Trapero's intentions.

