New STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Trailer Paints a Grim Picture

U.S. Editor; Los Angeles, California (@benumstead)
Remember Bill Murray's character, Nick the lounge singer, on Saturday Night Live? And remember when he sang about Star Wars? And about how he'd never wish they'd end? Nick is the prophet of our time.

Lucasfilm has gone ahead and dropped a new trailer for Rian Johnson's entry into the "Episode but not an Episode" series of Star Wars motion pictures. This one's all about Rey and Kylo Ren and their struggle with how everybody is saying how great they both are (Star Wars has always been kind of a story about exceptionalism and how it sucks) . And boy is it chock full of serious, serious declarations and speeches. And some very pretty, and some very imposing, and very grim imagery, too. Take a gander.


Rian JohnsonGeorge LucasTom HardyDaisy RidleyBillie LourdDomhnall GleesonActionAdventureFantasy

