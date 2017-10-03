NEKROMANCER: Monica Bellucci Joins New Film From WYRMWOOD Duo

Nekromancer. She joins Ben O’Toole (Detroit and Hacksaw Ridge) and Tess Haubrich (Alien: Covenant and Wolf Creek). Kiah will direct while his brother produces along with Andrew Mason and Troy Lum producing for Hopscotch Features. In case you missed it Deadline reported this past weekend that Monica Bellucci has signed on to star in Kiah and Tristan Roache-Turner's new film,. She joins Ben O’Toole (and) and Tess Haubrich (and). Kiah will direct while his brother produces along with Andrew Mason and Troy Lum producing for Hopscotch Features.

“Monica Bellucci brings her wonderful talents and considerable glamour to our production and we are thrilled to have her on board working alongside this group of exciting up-and-coming actors,” said Kiah Roache-Turner and the producers. “Kiah and Tristan are among the most exciting new talents in this genre and we’re delighted to be working with such bold new filmmakers,” said Mason and Lum.

The Australian brothers burst onto the genre scene with their debut, the outrageous zombie flick Wyrmwood. Their mix of creative photography, solid humor and incredible gore earned the duo accolades and kudos around the World. They have been developing a Wyrmwood Chronicles of the Dead television series and the other month released another short called Daemonrunner.

Details about Nekromancer are being kept under wraps, because Kiah and Tristan are selfish bastards. Share with everyone!