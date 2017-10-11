Sitges Coverage Movie Posters Horror Movies Zombie Movies International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Morbido 2017: No Shortage of Shorts at This Year's Festival Del Terror

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Yesterday our friends at Morbido announced the lineup of films for this year's festival. Not included was the bounty of short films that will also be playing. That will be rectified today as we can announce all 109 short films, from 17 countries, that will play in 14 fourteen programs during the festivities. 
 
We already knew that Screen Anarchy's Izzy Lee (For a Good time Call and Rites of Vengance) and Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Flow) had their short films in the fest and soon we noticed that some of our friends were also touting laurels after the lineup was announced. 
 
Apart from the short films our fam have at the fest we also see that a handful of our other friends have their short films at the festival as well. Gustavo Cooper's Amy, Born of Sin by William Bodell, Teddy Bear Picnic from legendary poster illustrator Thomas Hodge, Tether from Bad Blood's Tim Reis, Daemonrunner from Wyrmwood's Kiah Roache-Turner and Creswick from Natalie Erika James. On the LatAm side we see that Adrián García Bogliano and his wife Andrea Quiroz (Here Comes the Devil and Late Phases) have a new one called Oppna Inte Ogonen (No abras los ojos)
 
These are just a few of the long, long list of titles in the shorts program this year. The complete list of films and the programs are below. 
 
01. BARBECUE FOR YOUR SUBCONSCIOUS
Exactly as it sounds; seven juicy stories to feed your dreams and modify your perceptions. Duration: 87 m
 
Última estación Héctor Dávila / México / 6 m 
Os Enamorados (Los Amantes) Claudio Ellovitch / Brasil / 10 m
Apostolos Marcos de Brito / Brasil / 14 m
Kum VeHithalech  (Levántate y anda) Raanan Berger / Israel / 22 m
It Began Without Warning Jessica Starlight, Santiago C. Tapia / EUA / 6 m
Kept Jaime D. González / Colombia / 18 m
Oppna Inte Ogonen (No abras los ojos)  Adrián García Bogliano, Andrea Quiroz / Suecia / 11 m
 
02. THE SUPREMACY OF VIOLENCE
Undeniable and toxic, as well as innate and necessary for our species. Eight stories that explore this painful paradox. Duration: 76 m
 
The Servant Farnoush Abedi / Irán / 9 m
Cavalls Morts (Caballos muertos) Marc Riba, Anna Solanas / España / 7 m
El rastro José L. Extremera / Francia / 4 m
20-02-08 Jeronimo Rocha / Portugal / 5 m
Cruelle est la Nuit (La noche es cruel) Alan Deprez / Francia / 22 m
Viulu Ramin Sohrab / Finlandia / 10 m
Lucha Eddie Rubio / México / 19 m
 
03. SPIRITS ALL AROUND US
Most don’t see them, some just feel them; we share eight explorations of those entities that wander around us. Duration: 87 m
 
De aquí a la eternidad Perla Gutiérrez / México / 28 m
Twilight of Dreams: Zombie Jesus Vampire Hunter Gustavo Avilés / USA / 10 m
El colgado Edgar Nito / México / 3 m
Nail JB Minerva / México / 10 m
Crave Carl Shanahan / Reino Unido / 9 m
iMédium Alfonso García López / España / 6 m
Bye, Bye, Baby Pablo S. Pastor / España / 16 m
Daemonrunner Kiah Roache-Turner / Australia / 5 m
 
04. OUR NATIONAL HAUNTINGS
Seven mexican creators share their nightmares and fears as they describe our collective history. Duration: 97 m
 
The Last Light Angelita Mendoza / México / 11 m
Rod y Chang / México / 13 m
José X José María Espinosa de los Monteros / México / 10 m
Mañana nos vemos Isac Betancourt / México / 10 m
La dama de rojo Edgar Nito / México / 3 m
En el nombre del Padre José Damián Cano / México / 8 m
El reflejo del Diablo Fernando PerezGil / México / 10 m
Se busca niñera Pablo Olmos Arrayales / México / 18 m
Encarnación Ricardo Castro / México / 14 m
 
05. BLOOD-DRENCHED COMEDY
Flings between horror and comedy give birth to little monsters. Dare to meet ten of the most mischievous.  Duration: 88 m
 
Flow Shelagh Rowan-Legg / Reino Unido / 5 m
We Summoned a Demon Chris McInroy / EUA / 6 m
Evströnger Silvia Conesa / España / 3 m
Lunch Ladies J.M. Logan / EUA / 19 m
Smear Kate Herron / Reino Unido / 5 m
Moose Limbs Philip Hardy / Reino Unido / 15 m
Third Wheel Daniel del Purgatorio / EUA / 4 m
The Call of Charlie Dick Spooner / EUA / 15 m
R.I.P. Caye Casas, Albert Pintó / España / 16 m
 
06. HEAVEN IS EMPTY
Some doubt it, and we love to reiterate it. Six high-caliber fictions to refute an even greater one. Duration: 97 m
 
El hada de los dientes Gonzalo Torrens, Jeremías Segovia / Uruguay / 7 m
The Goatman of Kananaskis Tristin Deveau / Canadá / 9 m
Louhi, Pohjan Noita (The Northern Witch) Lauri Löytökoski / Finlandia / 28 m
Sol Carlos G. Gananian / Brasil / 14 m
La peste Guillermo Carbonell / Uruguay / 10 m
Sound from the Deep Antti Laakso, Joonas Allonen / Finlandia / 29 m
 
07. SCHISMS OF REALITY
Leave the certitude of your perceptions behind. Let yourself be swept away by eight mind-blowing tangents. Duración / Duration: 74 m
 
I am Doorway Robin Kasparik / República Checa / 15 m
The Endless Calemard, Gravend, Le Teuff, Lourme, Vivier, 
Zuloaga / Francia / 4 m
Meeting MacGuffin Catya Plate / EUA / 10 m 
Framed Marco Jemolo / Italia / 7 m
Modelado Christian Hernández / México / 13 m
Last Breath Olivier Beguin / Suiza / 5 m
Poliangular Alexandra Castellanos / México / 9 m 
Yin Nicholas Fong / Bélgica / 11 m
 
08. THE HUMAN ENEMY
The planet’s fauna has no doubt about it; we are the problem. Seven cases that confirm this. Extra-sensitive souls, please abstain. Duration: 87 mi
 
Meow Chris Jopp / EUA / 13 m
Call of Cuteness Brenda Lien / Alemania / 4 m 
Väg 13 (Ruta 13) P. Iskra, K. Sundbeck / Suecia / 6 m
All you can Eat Manuel Perez, Paulina Galindo / México / 8 m 
Cook, Cook, Cook Song Sung Do / Corea / 11 m 
Nuestro viejo (y el mar) Lander Camarero / España / 30 m
Skin for Skin Kevin D.A. Kurytnik, Carol Beecher / Canadá / 15 m 
 
09. GIRLHOOD TO WOMANHOOD
From the vulnerability and power of childhood to the magic and curse of adult life. A wide array of ten experiences from the perspective of their protagonists. Duration: 90 m
 
A Father’s Day Mat Johns / Reino Unido / 10 m
Agatha Timothy Vandenberg / EUA / 9 m
Born of Sin William Bodell / EUA / 10 m
Cakeman Sofía Garza-Barba / EUA / 4 m
Goodnight Gracie Stellan Kendrick / EUA / 4 m
Teddy Bear Picnic Thomas Hodge / Reino Unido / 5 m
Jenny Loves Satan Jenna Bryant / EUA / 15 m
Rougarou Catherine Taylor / EUA / 16 m
Amy Gustavo L Cooper / EUA / 7 m
Cerulia Sofía Carrillo / México / 13 m 
 
10. BLACK-TIE EXTREME
Expose yourself to the frontiers of six of the genre’s audiovisuals. The extreme is not what you imagine. Extra-sensitive souls, please abstain. Duration: 93 m
 
Meat Antoine Osorio,Paul-André Robin / Francia / 11 m
Secretions Goran Spoljaric / Australia / 13 m
Nocturnally Yours David Ferino / EUA / 11 m
What price freedom?: The History of Apocalypse Cartoons Dean Packis / EUA / 30 m
Mouse Celine Held, Logan George / EUA / 10 m
Les Fines Bouches (Los sibaritas) Arnaud Tabarly, Francia / 18 m
 
11. HEROIC CADETS OF THE GENRE
Our reality, cradle of so many nightmares, reinterpreted by six daring mexican narrators who don’t let stubborn reality limit their imaginations. Duration: 87 m
 
Los misterios de las monjas vampiras Antonio Alvarez Morán / México / 18 m
Yo soy Terror Raúl Bribiesca / México / 1 m
Sobrevivir Omar Alcalá / México / 6 m
La ninfa Vadir Sotello / México / 7 m
Médium Isaac Zambra / México / 20 m
Te necesito ya Cremance / México / 15 m
El placer de la carne Oliver Izquierdo / México / 7 m
Nosotros y ellos Roberto J. López Rodríguez / México / 13 m
 
12. OUR FEIGNED REALITY
Now, more than ever, we need to make use of science fiction to keep up the illusion. Six short films to shake up the scenery. Duration: 82 m
 
Leviticus 24:20 Freddy Chávez Olmos, Shervin Shoghian / México / 6 m
Tether Tim Reis / EUA / 13 m
Signal To Noise Jarret Blinkhorn/ EUA / 4 m
Eläintarha (El zoológico) Malakias / Finlandia / 4 m 
Devastación Abraham Sánchez / México / 30 m
Julkita Humberto Busto / México / 19 m
M.A.M.Ó.N.: Monitor Against Mexicans Over Nationwide Alejandro Damiani / Uruguay / 6 m
 
13. INTERRUPTIONS TO EXISTENCE 
Whether we like it or not, we all have an expiration date. We present eight heart-wrenching confirmations. Duration: 72 m
 
Lilith Sergio Solares Álvarez / México / 4 m
Rites of Vengance Izzy Lee / EUA / 5 m
The Candle René Ashton / EUA / 9 m
Through the Eyes of the Dead Hussein Khoder EUA / Australia / 5 m
Boda negra Rafael Almazán Ochoa / México / 12 m
Judgement Sean Healy / Reino Unido / 5 m
Sons of Bitches Arnaud Baur / Suiza / 19 m
The Veiled Joshua Long / Australia / 13 m
 
14 . FEMALE ENIGMAS 
Doubt, certainty, frailty, magic, pain, pleasure. Eight female creators share their universes. Duration: 109 m
 
(Un)pleasure Carolina González / México / 4 m
Edge of Alchemy Stacy Steers / EUA / 20 m 
Buckets / Julia Jones / EUA / 14 m
For a Good time Call Izzy Lee / EUA / 12 m
Les Elus (Los elegidos) Dominique Loubier / Canadá / 14 m
Superpower Girl Soo Young Kim / Corea / 25 m
Lovescream Ice Love / Corea / 7 min 
Creswick Natalie Erika James / Australia / 10 m
Morbido 2017
