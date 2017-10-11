Morbido 2017: No Shortage of Shorts at This Year's Festival Del Terror

Yesterday our friends at Morbido announced the lineup of films for this year's festival. Not included was the bounty of short films that will also be playing. That will be rectified today as we can announce all 109 short films, from 17 countries, that will play in 14 fourteen programs during the festivities.

We already knew that Screen Anarchy's Izzy Lee (For a Good time Call and Rites of Vengance) and Shelagh Rowan-Legg (Flow) had their short films in the fest and soon we noticed that some of our friends were also touting laurels after the lineup was announced.

Apart from the short films our fam have at the fest we also see that a handful of our other friends have their short films at the festival as well. Gustavo Cooper's Amy, Born of Sin by William Bodell, Teddy Bear Picnic from legendary poster illustrator Thomas Hodge, Tether from Bad Blood's Tim Reis, Daemonrunner from Wyrmwood's Kiah Roache-Turner and Creswick from Natalie Erika James. On the LatAm side we see that Adrián García Bogliano and his wife Andrea Quiroz (Here Comes the Devil and Late Phases) have a new one called Oppna Inte Ogonen (No abras los ojos).

These are just a few of the long, long list of titles in the shorts program this year. The complete list of films and the programs are below.