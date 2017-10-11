Morbido 2017: No Shortage of Shorts at This Year's Festival Del Terror

Sitges Coverage Movie Posters Horror Movies Zombie Movies International Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
01. BARBECUE FOR YOUR SUBCONSCIOUSExactly as it sounds; seven juicy stories to feed your dreams and modify your perceptions. Duration: 87 mÚltima estación Héctor Dávila / México / 6 mOs Enamorados (Los Amantes) Claudio Ellovitch / Brasil / 10 mApostolos Marcos de Brito / Brasil / 14 mKum VeHithalech (Levántate y anda) Raanan Berger / Israel / 22 mIt Began Without Warning Jessica Starlight, Santiago C. Tapia / EUA / 6 mKept Jaime D. González / Colombia / 18 mOppna Inte Ogonen (No abras los ojos) Adrián García Bogliano, Andrea Quiroz / Suecia / 11 m02. THE SUPREMACY OF VIOLENCEUndeniable and toxic, as well as innate and necessary for our species. Eight stories that explore this painful paradox. Duration: 76 mThe Servant Farnoush Abedi / Irán / 9 mCavalls Morts (Caballos muertos) Marc Riba, Anna Solanas / España / 7 mEl rastro José L. Extremera / Francia / 4 m20-02-08 Jeronimo Rocha / Portugal / 5 mCruelle est la Nuit (La noche es cruel) Alan Deprez / Francia / 22 mViulu Ramin Sohrab / Finlandia / 10 mLucha Eddie Rubio / México / 19 m03. SPIRITS ALL AROUND USMost don’t see them, some just feel them; we share eight explorations of those entities that wander around us. Duration: 87 mDe aquí a la eternidad Perla Gutiérrez / México / 28 mTwilight of Dreams: Zombie Jesus Vampire Hunter Gustavo Avilés / USA / 10 mEl colgado Edgar Nito / México / 3 mNail JB Minerva / México / 10 mCrave Carl Shanahan / Reino Unido / 9 miMédium Alfonso García López / España / 6 mBye, Bye, Baby Pablo S. Pastor / España / 16 mDaemonrunner Kiah Roache-Turner / Australia / 5 m04. OUR NATIONAL HAUNTINGSSeven mexican creators share their nightmares and fears as they describe our collective history. Duration: 97 mThe Last Light Angelita Mendoza / México / 11 mRod y Chang / México / 13 mJosé X José María Espinosa de los Monteros / México / 10 mMañana nos vemos Isac Betancourt / México / 10 mLa dama de rojo Edgar Nito / México / 3 mEn el nombre del Padre José Damián Cano / México / 8 mEl reflejo del Diablo Fernando PerezGil / México / 10 mSe busca niñera Pablo Olmos Arrayales / México / 18 mEncarnación Ricardo Castro / México / 14 m05. BLOOD-DRENCHED COMEDYFlings between horror and comedy give birth to little monsters. Dare to meet ten of the most mischievous. Duration: 88 mFlow Shelagh Rowan-Legg / Reino Unido / 5 mWe Summoned a Demon Chris McInroy / EUA / 6 mEvströnger Silvia Conesa / España / 3 mLunch Ladies J.M. Logan / EUA / 19 mSmear Kate Herron / Reino Unido / 5 mMoose Limbs Philip Hardy / Reino Unido / 15 mThird Wheel Daniel del Purgatorio / EUA / 4 mThe Call of Charlie Dick Spooner / EUA / 15 mR.I.P. Caye Casas, Albert Pintó / España / 16 m06. HEAVEN IS EMPTYSome doubt it, and we love to reiterate it. Six high-caliber fictions to refute an even greater one. Duration: 97 mEl hada de los dientes Gonzalo Torrens, Jeremías Segovia / Uruguay / 7 mThe Goatman of Kananaskis Tristin Deveau / Canadá / 9 mLouhi, Pohjan Noita (The Northern Witch) Lauri Löytökoski / Finlandia / 28 mSol Carlos G. Gananian / Brasil / 14 mLa peste Guillermo Carbonell / Uruguay / 10 mSound from the Deep Antti Laakso, Joonas Allonen / Finlandia / 29 m07. SCHISMS OF REALITYLeave the certitude of your perceptions behind. Let yourself be swept away by eight mind-blowing tangents. Duración / Duration: 74 mI am Doorway Robin Kasparik / República Checa / 15 mThe Endless Calemard, Gravend, Le Teuff, Lourme, Vivier,Zuloaga / Francia / 4 mMeeting MacGuffin Catya Plate / EUA / 10 mFramed Marco Jemolo / Italia / 7 mModelado Christian Hernández / México / 13 mLast Breath Olivier Beguin / Suiza / 5 mPoliangular Alexandra Castellanos / México / 9 mYin Nicholas Fong / Bélgica / 11 m08. THE HUMAN ENEMYThe planet’s fauna has no doubt about it; we are the problem. Seven cases that confirm this. Extra-sensitive souls, please abstain. Duration: 87 miMeow Chris Jopp / EUA / 13 mCall of Cuteness Brenda Lien / Alemania / 4 mVäg 13 (Ruta 13) P. Iskra, K. Sundbeck / Suecia / 6 mAll you can Eat Manuel Perez, Paulina Galindo / México / 8 mCook, Cook, Cook Song Sung Do / Corea / 11 mNuestro viejo (y el mar) Lander Camarero / España / 30 mSkin for Skin Kevin D.A. Kurytnik, Carol Beecher / Canadá / 15 m09. GIRLHOOD TO WOMANHOODFrom the vulnerability and power of childhood to the magic and curse of adult life. A wide array of ten experiences from the perspective of their protagonists. Duration: 90 mA Father’s Day Mat Johns / Reino Unido / 10 mAgatha Timothy Vandenberg / EUA / 9 mBorn of Sin William Bodell / EUA / 10 mCakeman Sofía Garza-Barba / EUA / 4 mGoodnight Gracie Stellan Kendrick / EUA / 4 mTeddy Bear Picnic Thomas Hodge / Reino Unido / 5 mJenny Loves Satan Jenna Bryant / EUA / 15 mRougarou Catherine Taylor / EUA / 16 mAmy Gustavo L Cooper / EUA / 7 mCerulia Sofía Carrillo / México / 13 m10. BLACK-TIE EXTREMEExpose yourself to the frontiers of six of the genre’s audiovisuals. The extreme is not what you imagine. Extra-sensitive souls, please abstain. Duration: 93 mMeat Antoine Osorio,Paul-André Robin / Francia / 11 mSecretions Goran Spoljaric / Australia / 13 mNocturnally Yours David Ferino / EUA / 11 mWhat price freedom?: The History of Apocalypse Cartoons Dean Packis / EUA / 30 mMouse Celine Held, Logan George / EUA / 10 mLes Fines Bouches (Los sibaritas) Arnaud Tabarly, Francia / 18 m11. HEROIC CADETS OF THE GENREOur reality, cradle of so many nightmares, reinterpreted by six daring mexican narrators who don’t let stubborn reality limit their imaginations. Duration: 87 mLos misterios de las monjas vampiras Antonio Alvarez Morán / México / 18 mYo soy Terror Raúl Bribiesca / México / 1 mSobrevivir Omar Alcalá / México / 6 mLa ninfa Vadir Sotello / México / 7 mMédium Isaac Zambra / México / 20 mTe necesito ya Cremance / México / 15 mEl placer de la carne Oliver Izquierdo / México / 7 mNosotros y ellos Roberto J. López Rodríguez / México / 13 m12. OUR FEIGNED REALITYNow, more than ever, we need to make use of science fiction to keep up the illusion. Six short films to shake up the scenery. Duration: 82 mLeviticus 24:20 Freddy Chávez Olmos, Shervin Shoghian / México / 6 mTether Tim Reis / EUA / 13 mSignal To Noise Jarret Blinkhorn/ EUA / 4 mEläintarha (El zoológico) Malakias / Finlandia / 4 mDevastación Abraham Sánchez / México / 30 mJulkita Humberto Busto / México / 19 mM.A.M.Ó.N.: Monitor Against Mexicans Over Nationwide Alejandro Damiani / Uruguay / 6 m13. INTERRUPTIONS TO EXISTENCEWhether we like it or not, we all have an expiration date. We present eight heart-wrenching confirmations. Duration: 72 mLilith Sergio Solares Álvarez / México / 4 mRites of Vengance Izzy Lee / EUA / 5 mThe Candle René Ashton / EUA / 9 mThrough the Eyes of the Dead Hussein Khoder EUA / Australia / 5 mBoda negra Rafael Almazán Ochoa / México / 12 mJudgement Sean Healy / Reino Unido / 5 mSons of Bitches Arnaud Baur / Suiza / 19 mThe Veiled Joshua Long / Australia / 13 m14 . FEMALE ENIGMASDoubt, certainty, frailty, magic, pain, pleasure. Eight female creators share their universes. Duration: 109 m(Un)pleasure Carolina González / México / 4 mEdge of Alchemy Stacy Steers / EUA / 20 mBuckets / Julia Jones / EUA / 14 mFor a Good time Call Izzy Lee / EUA / 12 mLes Elus (Los elegidos) Dominique Loubier / Canadá / 14 mSuperpower Girl Soo Young Kim / Corea / 25 mLovescream Ice Love / Corea / 7 minCreswick Natalie Erika James / Australia / 10 m