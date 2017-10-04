HOSTILE Trailer: An Apocalyptic Creature Feature with Soul

Xavier Gens' Full Time Films has premiered the first trailer for Mathieu Turi's apocalyptic monster movie, Hostile. The film stars Brittany Ashworth (The Crucifixion) as Juliette, a self-sufficient survivor who gets stranded in the wasteland and must survive the night against some pretty nasty looking creatures.

Hostile was recently added to the line-up of the prestigious Sitges International Film Festival, where it will screen next week, Oct. 10 and 11.

Full Synopsis: After a worldwide epidemic, most of the planet's population is killed. Only a few thousand have survived and are struggling to find food and shelter. But they're not alone: they have to hide from strange creatures that go hunting at night.

Juliette, a young woman whose life has taught her to handle things on her own, is the only one in her group to have the guts to go anywhere near cities to find food. But, on her way back to the camp one afternoon, she loses control as she's driving and wakes up upside down, stuck in her car with a broken leg, in the middle of the desert and it's... nighttime.

Hostile also stars Gregory Fitoussi (World War Z) and Javier Botet (Rec, Crimson Peak). Watch the trailer below.