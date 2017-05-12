Cannes 2017: Teaser Poster For Mathieu Turi's Debut PA Flick HOSTILE

France's Mathieu Turi is going to present his debut film, a post apocalyptic feature called Hostile, at the Marche du Film at Cannes next week. He wanted to share the teaser poster with the ScreenAnarchy community and let everyone know that it will embark on the film festival circuit shortly after the festival.

After a worldwide epidemic, most of the planet’s population is killed. Only a few thousand have survived and are struggling to find food and shelter. But they’re not alone : they have to hide from STRANGE CREATURES that go hunting at night... Juliette, a young woman whose life has taught her to handle things on her own, is the only one in her group to have the guts to go anywhere near cities to find food. But, on her way back to the camp one afternoon, she loses control as she’s driving... She wakes up upside down, stuck in her car with a broken leg, in the middle of the desert, and... IT’S NIGHTTIME.

Hostile was produced by Xavier Gens (Hitman, The Divide, Frontier(s)) and stars Brittany Ashworth (The Crucifixion, Lone Soldier) Gergory Fitoussi (World War Z, GI:JOE, Mr Selfridge) and one of ScreenAnarchy's favorite slender men Javier Botet (REC, Crimson Peak, Mama) who no doubt is playing one of these 'Strange Creatures'.

Here is the full poster...