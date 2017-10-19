Exclusive NEVER HERE Clip: Mireille Enos and Creepy Suspicion

Mireille Enos, who was great in the American version of The Killing, even if the series made me want to pull my hair out, stars in Never Here. We have an exclusive clip to share with you.

The film features Sam Shepard in his final appearance. Goran Visnjic, and Vincent Piazza also star; Camille Thoman wrote and directed. Here's a portion of the official synopsis:

"Installation artist Miranda Fall follows, photographs and documents the lives of strangers to create her art. One night her secret lover witnesses a violent act from Miranda's apartment window. To protect his identity, Miranda poses as the primary witness, making statements to the police about a crime she did not see. She begins to create a new piece of work, based on these circumstances. This simultaneously selfish and selfless act sends Miranda into a maze of doubt and fear, blurring the lines between artist and subject."

In our nifty little clip, which you can watch below, we accompany Miranda (Mireille Enos) as she follows a stranger.

Never Here opens in select theaters via Vertical Entertainment tomorrow (Friday, October 20). Visit their official Facebook page for more information. We've also posted the official trailer below, to give the clip a bit more context.

