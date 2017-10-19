Busan IFF Coverage All News Indie Videos Animation Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive NEVER HERE Clip: Mireille Enos and Creepy Suspicion

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
Sign-In to Vote
Exclusive NEVER HERE Clip: Mireille Enos and Creepy Suspicion

Mireille Enos, who was great in the American version of The Killing, even if the series made me want to pull my hair out, stars in Never Here. We have an exclusive clip to share with you.

The film features Sam Shepard in his final appearance. Goran Visnjic, and Vincent Piazza also star; Camille Thoman wrote and directed. Here's a portion of the official synopsis:

"Installation artist Miranda Fall follows, photographs and documents the lives of strangers to create her art. One night her secret lover witnesses a violent act from Miranda's apartment window. To protect his identity, Miranda poses as the primary witness, making statements to the police about a crime she did not see. She begins to create a new piece of work, based on these circumstances. This simultaneously selfish and selfless act sends Miranda into a maze of doubt and fear, blurring the lines between artist and subject."

In our nifty little clip, which you can watch below, we accompany Miranda (Mireille Enos) as she follows a stranger.

Never Here opens in select theaters via Vertical Entertainment tomorrow (Friday, October 20). Visit their official Facebook page for more information. We've also posted the official trailer below, to give the clip a bit more context.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Camille ThomanGoran Visnjicmireille enossam shepardvincent piazza

More from Around the Web

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.