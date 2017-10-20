Tonight in LA! Hero Complex Hosts THOR: RAGNAROK Art Show

Hey LA! If you're part of --- or follow --- geek culture in southern California, it's quite likely that you know all about the cool art space known as the Hero Complex Gallery. Within its walls, top artists pay homage to favorites in cult film and pop culture through all kinds of mediums, palettes, and techniques. In this show, Hero's artists take on the latest superhero film in the Thor francise --- Thor: Ragnarok --- at the Los Angeles gallery.

If you're in the area, RSVP for the opening reception tonight, October 20th, from 7 - 10pm. (All info is in the image above.) I was able to catch a sneak peek of the work on display, and there's some incredible stuff there --- art prints, giclees, oil paintings, cut paper works, and more.

You'll see a few snapshots I took at the sneak peek in the gallery below. As you scroll through, you'll notice that Cate Blanchett's character Hela --- a great new villain who is especially cinematic with those crazy horns --- was a favorite of the artists. Villains are always the best roles --- they have the most complicated motivations and emotions, often with the wardrobe and backstory to boot.

Anyway, if you can't make it to the Hero Complex in person, the gallery sells prints online. I only wish that there was a full listing on their site so I could fully credit the artists. Here's hoping there will be soon. In any case, enjoy falling down the proverbial rabbit hole full of awe-inspiring art.