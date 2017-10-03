DHOGS: Exclusive Trailer Premiere For Sitges Selected Horror

Spanish director Andres Goteira will soon premiere his feature film Dhogs in competition at the prestigious Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival and we are happy to offer up your first look at the trailer here at Screen Anarchy.

The intimacy of a hotel room. The immensity of a desert. A desolate gas station. In these picturesque sets, hideous crimes occur...



Dhogs is a very borderline and compelling mind distorter, marking the impressive debut of what is sure to become a major talent in the genre world.

Sitges has a long and remarkable history of launching the very best Spanish language talent to international audiences. Will Goteira be one of those? The trailer is an atmospheric bit of work, still much more a teaser than anything designed to give away story elements or anything in depth. But even as a first taste this is pretty compelling stuff. Take a look at it below.