Crowdfund This: FRANK & ZED, Puppet Horror For The Masses

Jesse Blanchard's puppet horror film Frank & Zed, as far as anyone knows, will be the first feature length full classic puppet style film in nearly thirty years. That is, puppets and only puppets dominate the landscape in the film he has been working on for the past four years.
1 - Is this really the first puppet film in 30 years?: As far as we know, this is the first feature-length film (60+ mins) to be made using classic glove-style puppetry since Peter Jackson's Meet the Feebles. The few puppet feature films that have been made have either had human actors (i.e. The Muppets) or were made with marionettes (Team America) or other forms of puppetry. (Source, wikipedia) Frank & Zed FAQ
Blanchard's team is now in the home stretch; the film is near 90% complete. They are turning to Kickstarter one more time to help gather the resources they need to complete their film. Have a look at the campaign page and the videos we have posted below. Consider making a donation to this project.
Centuries ago, a desperate battle left a village wasted, a new bride dead, and two mortal enemies dependent on each other for survival. Forgotten amongst the crumbling ruins, our two heroes have eked out a meager existence, each responsible for feeding the other. One fateful day, a villager trespasses into Frank's hunting grounds. The resulting 'harvest' provides Zed with a full tummy and sets the entire town on a course of bloody retribution.
We've completed 90% of the film. However, we still have major elements to complete like the miniatures, score, and special effect insert shots. We are asking for support to finish the major components of the film left to do: the large-scale miniatures, score, specialty inserts shots, color-correction, and sound.
You can catch up on all four years of production of Frank & Zed on the Puppetcore YouTube channel as well (link below).