Crowdfund This: FRANK & ZED, Puppet Horror For The Masses

Jesse Blanchard's puppet horror film Frank & Zed, as far as anyone knows, will be the first feature length full classic puppet style film in nearly thirty years. That is, puppets and only puppets dominate the landscape in the film he has been working on for the past four years.

Centuries ago, a desperate battle left a village wasted, a new bride dead, and two mortal enemies dependent on each other for survival. Forgotten amongst the crumbling ruins, our two heroes have eked out a meager existence, each responsible for feeding the other. One fateful day, a villager trespasses into Frank's hunting grounds. The resulting 'harvest' provides Zed with a full tummy and sets the entire town on a course of bloody retribution.

We've completed 90% of the film. However, we still have major elements to complete like the miniatures, score, and special effect insert shots. We are asking for support to finish the major components of the film left to do: the large-scale miniatures, score, specialty inserts shots, color-correction, and sound.