Blade Runner Suite performed by The Danish National Symphony Orchestra feat. David Bateson

On June 2017, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) hosted three orchestral concerts called Galaxymphony which included some of the soundtrack from various space and sci-fi movies. This is their version of some of the Blade Runner soundtrack called 'The Blade Runner suite'.

The concert was hosted by Jacob Stegelmann and it included voice-overs by David Bateson (Hitman/Agent 47) and conducted by Antony Hermus.

The performance was orchestrated by The Danish National Symphony Orchestra with help from the 'Camerata' and 'Hymnia' choirs.

-- TIMESTAMPS --

[0:00] - Main Titles

[2:25] - Love Theme

[6:13] - Tears in Rain

I edited in the story introduction because I just couldn't help myself. Whoops.

*Mild spoiler warning* The Suite includes some dialog from the movie.

Do yourself the favor and watch Blade Runner and Vangelis original score if you haven't already (Make sure it's 'The Final Cut'-version of course!).

The original soundtrack was composed by Vangelis.