Watch NASA Short Film Entry CHILDREN OF THE COSMOS From O DIABO MORA AQUI Group

O Diabo Mora Aqui and other short films, took a time out from horror to direct a short science fiction film and enter it into NASA's Dante Vescio and Rodrigo Gasparini, the directing duo behind Brazilian horror flickand other short films, took a time out from horror to direct a short science fiction film and enter it into NASA's CineSpace short film competition.

Together with their regular writer Rafael Baliú they made Children of the Cosmos. The short reflects on the wonders of the Universe and the cosmos, with a surprise ending. You just have to watch for yourself.

The Cosmos. Mankind. The meaning of Life. Come play with us.

Ozploitation legend Brian Trenchard-Smith praised the duo and their short film via his Facebook yesterday which sent the lads over the moon. Winners of this year's CineSpace competition will be announced this Fall.