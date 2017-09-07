Toronto 2017 Preview: Docus and International Fare

Five Fingers for Marseilles
This impressive feature debut from Michael Matthews takes the old tale of 'hero outlaw returns home to save his town' and sets it in the ridiculously picturesque South African frontier. It's a little bit of Kurosawa, a little bit of Ford, and totally awesome.
Discovery
Youth
Chinese master Feng Xiaogang (Aftershock, The Banquet, World Without Thieves) follows up I Am Not Madame Bovary with this much anticipated 1970s-set coming-of-ager starring Yang Caiyu and Xuan Huang.
Special Presentation
Jane
Vet documentarian Brett Morgen (Cobain: Montage of Heck, Chicago 10, The Kid Stays in the Picture) is back with this exploration of Jane Goodall and her relationship with primates.
Docs
The Brawler
Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur) returns with this story of a low caste Indian boxer.
Special Presentation
Samui Song
Pen-ek Ratanaruang (Headshot, Invisible Waves, Last Life in the Universe) brings his latest violent Thai thriller about a soap-opera actress attempting to get rid of her controlling husband to the grateful TIFF audiences.
Contemporary World Cinema
One of Us
Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (Detropia, Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You) take us inside New York's Hasidic community through three individuals in their latest docu.
Special Presentation
Loveless
Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev's follow-up to the much lauded Leviathan is this story of an embattled couple reuniting to try to find their missing son.
Masters
The Third Murder
Fukuyama Masaharu and Yakusho Koji star in this new murder mystery from Kore-eda Hirokazu (Still Walking, Nobody Knows) about a DA who believes his client is being framed.
Special Presentation
Sammy Davis Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me
Sam Pollard's (Mr. SOUL!, ACORN and the Firestorm, Two Trains Runnin') latest takes a look at the life of Mister Show Business.
Special Presentation
Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken
Morgan Spurlock returns to the fertile grounds that launched his career, this time starting his own fast food restaurant in the process.
Docs
Winter Brothers
This stylish feature debut from Danish director Hlynur Palmason tells the story of two feuding minors.
Discovery
Ex Libris - The New York Public Library
Frederick Wiseman's (In Jackson Heights, National Gallery, At Berkeley) latest gives us the Wiseman glance inside the New York Public Library.
Docs
The Conformist
Cai Shangjun's (People Mountain People Sea, The Red Awn) latest is this tale of a Chinese-Russian border police informant struggling with his double life.
Special Presentation
C'est la vie!
This French comedy about a server and final party is the latest from directing duo Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, best known for their previous film The Intouchables.
Gala