Toronto 2017 Preview: Docus and International Fare

It's go time on TIFF 2017! The festival kicks off tonight and we've already taken you on a tour of past fest faves, awards contenders, and genre flicks at this year's fest. We finish up our preview series with a few of the documentaries that caught our eye plus a sampling of some of the world cinema that might not have felt like a good fit in our other previews. These are just a small sampling of the great movies in store for Toronto audiences. Please enjoy the fest!

Five Fingers for Marseilles

This impressive feature debut from Michael Matthews takes the old tale of 'hero outlaw returns home to save his town' and sets it in the ridiculously picturesque South African frontier. It's a little bit of Kurosawa, a little bit of Ford, and totally awesome.



Discovery Youth

Chinese master Feng Xiaogang (Aftershock, The Banquet, World Without Thieves) follows up I Am Not Madame Bovary with this much anticipated 1970s-set coming-of-ager starring Yang Caiyu and Xuan Huang.



Special Presentation Jane

Vet documentarian Brett Morgen (Cobain: Montage of Heck, Chicago 10, The Kid Stays in the Picture) is back with this exploration of Jane Goodall and her relationship with primates.



Docs The Brawler

Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur) returns with this story of a low caste Indian boxer.



Special Presentation Samui Song

Pen-ek Ratanaruang (Headshot, Invisible Waves, Last Life in the Universe) brings his latest violent Thai thriller about a soap-opera actress attempting to get rid of her controlling husband to the grateful TIFF audiences.



Contemporary World Cinema One of Us

Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady (Detropia, Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You) take us inside New York's Hasidic community through three individuals in their latest docu.



Special Presentation Loveless

Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev's follow-up to the much lauded Leviathan is this story of an embattled couple reuniting to try to find their missing son.



Masters The Third Murder

Fukuyama Masaharu and Yakusho Koji star in this new murder mystery from Kore-eda Hirokazu (Still Walking, Nobody Knows) about a DA who believes his client is being framed.



Special Presentation Sammy Davis Jr.: I've Gotta Be Me

Sam Pollard's (Mr. SOUL!, ACORN and the Firestorm, Two Trains Runnin') latest takes a look at the life of Mister Show Business.



Special Presentation Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken

Morgan Spurlock returns to the fertile grounds that launched his career, this time starting his own fast food restaurant in the process.



Docs Winter Brothers

This stylish feature debut from Danish director Hlynur Palmason tells the story of two feuding minors.



Discovery Ex Libris - The New York Public Library

Frederick Wiseman's (In Jackson Heights, National Gallery, At Berkeley) latest gives us the Wiseman glance inside the New York Public Library.



Docs The Conformist

Cai Shangjun's (People Mountain People Sea, The Red Awn) latest is this tale of a Chinese-Russian border police informant struggling with his double life.



Special Presentation C'est la vie!

This French comedy about a server and final party is the latest from directing duo Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano, best known for their previous film The Intouchables.



Gala