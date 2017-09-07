Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Features Documentaries Hollywood Videos Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Toronto 2017 Preview: Docus and International Fare

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
It's go time on TIFF 2017! The festival kicks off tonight and we've already taken you on a tour of past fest faves, awards contenders, and genre flicks at this year's fest. We finish up our preview series with a few of the documentaries that caught our eye plus a sampling of some of the world cinema that might not have felt like a good fit in our other previews. These are just a small sampling of the great movies in store for Toronto audiences. Please enjoy the fest!

Five Fingers for Marseilles
This impressive feature debut from Michael Matthews takes the old tale of 'hero outlaw returns home to save his town' and sets it in the ridiculously picturesque South African frontier. It's a little bit of Kurosawa, a little bit of Ford, and totally awesome.

Discovery

Festival previewsToronto. TIFF
