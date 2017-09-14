THE SHAPE OF WATER Red-Band Trailer: Hey, Man, Learn Sign Language

I liked the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, but I love the new red-band trailer.

Not because of the red-band (Not Safe For Work) elements, though. The initial trailer emphasized the loneliness and isolation of government worker Sally Hawkins. Now we see more of her playful side, and we also get much more Michael Shannon -- always a good thing, because I love that dude -- as he sturms und drangs around the secret laboratory where experiments are being conducted upon a very unusual creature.

The Shape of Water will open on December 8.


