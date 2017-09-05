THE LEGEND OF THE DEMON CAT: Watch The Teaser For Chen Kaige's Period Fantasy

Iconic Chinese director Chen Kaige (Farewell My Concubine) makes a forway into the world of period fantasy with his upcoming effort The Legend Of The Demon Cat.

Based on a Japanese novel by Mineo Yoneyama, this one has flown remarkably under the radar for a big budget effort by such a high profile director but with the release scheduled for December the first teaser has arrived now. Set in the Tang Dynasty the story is very much what you'd expect from the title - with a demon cat arriving and wreaking havoc on the wealthy and powerful - and looks every bit as beautifully excuted as you would hope. Check the treaser below.