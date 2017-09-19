SUMMER OF NIGHT: Isaac Ezban to Direct Sony's Adaptation of Horror Novel

The Similars and the upcoming Parrallel) will direct the adaptation of Dan Simmons' 1991 novel Summer of Night for Sony Pictures. Yesterday, Deadline reported that our friend Isaac Esban (and the upcoming) will direct the adaptation of Dan Simmons' 1991 novel Summer of Night for Sony Pictures.

The book revolves around a series of hauntingly sinister events that threaten a Midwestern town as a group of young teens unearths a centuries-old evil prophecy of biblical proportions.

As far as trends go we of the Amblin vintage are happy to see this resurgence in horror films with young casts. Where there is success the gravitational pull on greenlighting projects reaches out to anything remotely related. The article in Deadline alludes to the successes of Stranger Things and It, and we are equally excited about other upcoming projects like RKSS' Summer of 84 which wrapped up in Vancouver recently.