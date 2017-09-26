Rio Announces An Impressive Slate Of Genre Titles

The sprawling Festival do Rio runs from October 5th to 15th this year and - as per usual - there is a generous assortment of genre titles both in the dedicated idnight lineups and spread throughout the program. Whether you're looking for Asian action or high energy music docs, Rio has your fix. Here's the lineup!

MIDNIGHT MOVIES

Brawl in Cell Block 99 (dir. S. Craig Zahler, USA) Let the Corpses Tan (dir. Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani, France/Belgium) The Villainess (dir. Jung Byoung-Gil, Sputh Korea) Jailbreak (dir. Jimmy Henderson, Cambodia)

Sweet Virginia (dir. Jamie M. Dagg, USA)

Lake Bodom (dir. Taneli Mustonen, Finland/Estonia)

Prevenge (dir. Alice Lowe, United Kingdom)

The Misandrists (dir. Bruce LaBruce, Germany)

My Entire High School Is Sinking Into the Sea (dir. Dash Shaw, USA)

Salt (dir. Diego Freitas, Brazil)

MIDNIGHT MUSIC

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (dir. Sophie Fiennes, Ireland/United Kingdom)

Long Strange Trip (dir. Amir Bar-Lev, USA)

Alive in France (dir. Abel Ferrara, France)

Revolution of Sound. Tangerine Dream (dir. Margarete Kreuzer, Germany)

Serguei, The Last Psychedelic (dir. Ching Lee, Zahy Tata Pur’gte, Brazil)

Genre titles in the rest of the program include:

The Shape of Water (dir. Guillermo del Toro, USA) - Opening Night film

The Disaster Artist (dir. James Franco, USA) - World Panorama

The Devil and Father Amorth (dir. William Friedkin, USA) - World Panorama

Good Manners (dir. Juliana Rojas, Marco Dutra, Brazil/France) - Premiere Brasil Competition

Friendly Beast (dir. Gabriela Amaral Almeida, Brazil) - Premiere Brasil Competition

Motorrad (dir. Vicente Amorim, Brazil) - Premiere Brasil Out of Competition