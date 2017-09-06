Rest in peace, Ameara Lavey aka Brandy Petrie

It is with great sadness we must report that indie horror actress Ameara Lavey, aged 34, died in Langley, British Columbia on September 1, in a tragic double homicide. Lavey's real name was Brandy Petrie and she is wellknown for three films directed by Lucifer Valentine; "ReGOREgitated Sacrifice", "Slow Torture Puke Chamber" and "Slaughtered Vomit Dolls"

"When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The female victim, identified Tuesday as 34-year-old Brandy Petrie, died at the scene, while 20-year-old Avery Levely-Flescher died in hospital.", according to CTV News. Read full article here