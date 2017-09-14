RED SPARROW First Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence, Russian Sex Spy

In the upcoming thriller Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence reteams with director Francis Lawrence -- he helmed three of the Hunger Games installments -- and the first trailer paints her as a Russian sex spy.

Frankly, I am baffled by the marketing approach in this day and age. Perhaps the official synopsis will help?

Official Synopsis: When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons.

After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

Well, that holds the prospect for something more than how it's teased. Jennifer Lawrence has also shown herself to be interested in bringing multiple layers to her characters, so we shall see when the film opens in theaters on March 2, 2018.

You can watch the trailer below and then, please, let us know what you think


