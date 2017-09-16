Toronto Film Festival Coverage Festival News Manga Indie News All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

NEOMANILA: Check Out The First Teaser For Mikhail Red's Explosive New Thriller

Asian Editor; Hong Kong, China (@Marshy00)
Sign-In to Vote
NEOMANILA: Check Out The First Teaser For Mikhail Red's Explosive New Thriller

Hot on the heels of an award-winning festival run for his last film Birdshot, filipino director Mikhail Red is already hard at work on his third feature, Neomanila. Set in the deadly world of the drug war raging through contemporary Manila, the film follows Toto, a teenage orphan, as he is recruited into a notorious death squad. The gang's matriarch, Irma, becomes a surrogate mother figure to the boy, but when their next target is revealed to be a familiar face, loyalties will be put to the test.

Fast becoming one of the most exciting young voices in Filipino cinema, Red's work, including his 2013 debut Rekorder, fuses genre elements with bold social commentary, and Neomanila looks to be continuing that trend. Check out the first teaser trailer for Neomanila below.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Mikhail RedNeomanilaPhilippines
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.