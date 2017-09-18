MANSFIELD 66/67: New Poster And Trailer For Crazy Mansfield/LaVey Doc

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Weird Reviews Teaser Trailers All Videos Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Who could resist cheering for Jayne Mansfield -- the punk Marilyn Monroe and the ultimate atomic-era sex-positive kitten-gone-berserk -- as she navigates the cultural and spiritual landscape of a quickly changing world?Welcome to MANSFIELD 66/67, a true story based on rumor and hearsay, where classic documentary interviews and archival materials are blended with dance numbers, performance art, and animation, elevating a tabloid tale of a fallen Hollywood idol into a celebration of the mythical proportions of a true original we can't help but live to love more each day.
"...a story told in seven parts through a wondrous and delirious mix of archival footage, recreations, dance and stage numbers, even animation. Simply put, there is no shortage of fun ways by which this film engages with its audience. When it is said, ‘this is a story you would only find in a Hollywood movie’ the tales and the rumors about the relationship between Mansfield and LaVey could have been the template. It is a story so completely bonkers that it just has to be true".