LADY BIRD Trailer: Greta Gerwig Goes Autobiographical in Directorial Debut

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
A24 Films have released the first trailer for Greta Gerwig's directorial debut, Lady Bird. The film, which Gerwig also wrote, stars Saoirse Ronan (Hanna) who plays a girl on the threshold of adult life who yearns to escape her roots and attend an East Coast university.

There's no question the film feels semi-autobiographical, with Ronan channeling the same kind of prickly, self-centered characters Gerwig is known for. I've always been somewhat bemused to discover that Gerwig is something of a divisive player in the mumblecore scene when I've found her nothing but charming and, well, hilarious.

The film co-stars Laurie Metcalf, who plays Ronan's equally strong-willed mother.

A24 will release Lady Bird in theaters November 10, 2017.

