LADY BIRD Trailer: Greta Gerwig Goes Autobiographical in Directorial Debut

A24 Films have released the first trailer for Greta Gerwig's directorial debut, Lady Bird. The film, which Gerwig also wrote, stars Saoirse Ronan (Hanna) who plays a girl on the threshold of adult life who yearns to escape her roots and attend an East Coast university.

There's no question the film feels semi-autobiographical, with Ronan channeling the same kind of prickly, self-centered characters Gerwig is known for. I've always been somewhat bemused to discover that Gerwig is something of a divisive player in the mumblecore scene when I've found her nothing but charming and, well, hilarious.

The film co-stars Laurie Metcalf, who plays Ronan's equally strong-willed mother.

A24 will release Lady Bird in theaters November 10, 2017.