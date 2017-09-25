INFINITY CHAMBER: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Travis Milloy's Sci-fi Flick

This morning Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip from Travis Milloy's sci-fi man in a box feature Infinity Chamber. The film already made its theatrical bow in the U.S. earlier this month and will be available on VOD tomorrow, September 26th.

INFINITY CHAMBER tells the story of an automated justice system in the future and the tragedies that occur when the computer systems become flawed. We follow one prisoner who is falsely arrested and thrown into an automated prison to undergo an intense interrogation program that forces him to relive the day of his suspected crime over and over until the evidence is found to either convict or acquit him. During this process, a war erupts in the outside world, leaving our hero trapped inside the prison with a security system that refuses to release him. He must venture into his own synthesized memory to find a way out and escape back to a world that may already be gone.

In the clip Frank, played by Christopher Soren Kelly, has just discovered that he is being detained in an automated prison. The security system, Howard (voiced by Jesse D. Arrow), is bringing him up to speed, as best an automated security system can.