Have Your Say: Fun With Sequel Titles

And now for something silly. I was discussing films with a friend, as happens, and we started talking about obscure horror films. And my friend mentioned that over in Germany, director Oliver Krekel actually made a sequel of sorts to. So I looked it up, and lo-and-behold: it exists and is called(see the title-shot above).Now I haven't seen the film so I won't comment on its qualities, but it did automatically shift the subject to sequel titles. Because within seconds, we had come up with:Sequel titles. We all know some cringe-worthy ones. Some are straightforward, some try to be funny, and if you're working on thefranchise, you probably have a headache from thinking up the next one.Let's make the question of the week the following: what are the best and worst sequel titles you've ever heard? And what are the funniest you yourself ever came up with?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!