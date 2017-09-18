First Look At Tennant And Sheen In GOOD OMENS!

After decades of development hell and multiple false starts, Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel Good Omens is finally coming to screens as a six part miniseries backed by the BBC and Amazon. And Gaiman himself has revealed leading actors in action with a photo of stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen in full costume as Aziraphale and Crowley. Says Gaiman in the official BBC press release:

People have fallen in love with an angel and a demon in a book by Terry Pratchett and me, and they have been excited and nervous to see how they would appear on screen - and I was probably the most nervous and excited of all. This is a first look. Michael Sheen is the best and finest of bookseller angels, David Tennant the coolest and most delightful of demons. Together they are one hell of a double act (or do I mean one made in Heaven?)

