Fantasy Filmfest 2017: Opening today throughout Germany

Today opens Fantasy Filmfest, the largest genrefilm festival in Germany, with screening locations in seven major German cities: Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Neuremburg, Berlin and Cologne.

There will be an opportunity to catch the latest cream of the crop: "It", "My Friend Dahmer", "Victor Crowley", "It Came from the Desert", "It Comes at Night", "VampyrVidar", "Blade of the Immortal", "Sicilian Ghost Story", "Jungle", "The Villainess", "Super Dark Times", "Tragedy Girls", "The Strange Ones", "Playground", "Land of the Little People", "Killing Ground", "I Remember You", "Game of Death" and so much more