Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Features International Videos Hollywood Reviews All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Fantasy Filmfest 2017: Opening today throughout Germany

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Fantasy Filmfest 2017: Opening today throughout Germany

Today opens Fantasy Filmfest, the largest genrefilm festival in Germany, with screening locations in seven major German cities: Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Neuremburg, Berlin and Cologne.

There will be an opportunity to catch the latest cream of the crop: "It",  "My Friend Dahmer", "Victor Crowley", "It Came from the Desert", "It Comes at Night", "VampyrVidar", "Blade of the Immortal", "Sicilian Ghost Story", "Jungle", "The Villainess", "Super Dark Times", "Tragedy Girls", "The Strange Ones", "Playground", "Land of the Little People", "Killing Ground", "I Remember You", "Game of Death" and so much more

For further info, look up http://www.fantasyfilmfest.com/

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
fantasy filmfestgermany
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.