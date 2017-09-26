DEFECTIVE: New Trailer Premiere For Reese Eveneshen's Sci-fi Indie

Local and Canadian filmmaker Reese Eveneshen's indie sci-fi flick Defective is about to hit the festival circuit. While we cannot share where the film will have its premieres we are grateful that Eveneshen has asked Screen Anarchy once again to share more exclusive content with you, the spiffy new trailer.

Eveneshen also passed along a neat hand painted poster for the flick that looks less like the video game cover version that was released with the teaser last month.