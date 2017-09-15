COWBOY BEBOP Helmer Announces BLADE RUNNER Anime BLACK OUT 2022

Big news has emerged from the anime world with the announcement that Watanabe Shinichiro - the helmer of iconic series Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo - is currenty at work on Blade Runner spin off anime Black Out 2022. The new anime is a short set shortly after the events of the original film and fans won't have to wait long: It will stream on the Sony Pictures Japan YouTube channel on September 26th.

Watanabe has cited Blade Runner as one of the the greatest influences on his own work and it is very hard to imagine a director more appropriate to bring this world to animation than he. Check out the announcement below.