ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE: Watch The Trailer For Scottish Zom-Com Musical

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Scottish zom-com-musical Anna and the Apocalypse will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on Friday before moving on to Sitges. Deadline just premiered the trailer so here we are, sharing it with you now. The zom-com musical is based on the BAFTA winning short film Zombie Musical by the late Ryan McHenry. He wrote a feature film script with Alan McDonald and it was directed by John McPhail (Where Do We Go From Here).
 
When a zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town of Little Haven, Anna and her high school pals must fight, sing and slash their way to survival. Teaming with her best friend John, Anna and her crew try to save family and faculty alike as they encounter zombified snowmen, a manic bachelor party and teenage hormones. But they soon discover that no one is safe in this new world, and the only people they can truly rely on are each other.
 
Shot on location in Scotland, the comedy stars Ella Hunt (Our Robot Overlords) as Anna, with Mark Benton (The Halcyon) as her father Tony and Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones) as the wicked Savage. The cast also includes up-and-comers Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins and Marli Siu.
Because XYZ Films is handling North American sales and Screen Anarchy boss Todd Brown also works for them it has fallen upon one of us to share this glorious news with you. And it is glorious. I may have seen early footage and cannot begin to tell you how jealous I am that I will not be at either festival during the next month and will have to wait to see it. 
 
