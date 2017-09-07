Allan Ungar Back in Action with DECOY

Director Allan Ungar might have found his next big actioner in Decoy, a project with some compelling star power in Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Andy Garcia (The Untouchables) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf).

Written by David Benullo, the story centers on an identity thief who becomes hunted by the NSA after he steals the identity of a wanted man. The script was featured on the 2014 Hit List which tracks well-liked, unproduced work.

Ungar's last film was the raucous 80s throwback Gridlocked, which channeled the fun of buddy cop films like Lethal Weapon and The Hard Way. That film starred Dominic Purcell, Stephen Lang and Danny Glover and is available on Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter has the scoop on the film and the fact that 13 Films will introduce the film to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival. Andrew Gunn (Sky High) and Michael Bien (Billionaire Boys Club) are on board to produce.

As a big fan of Ungar's work and his approach to action I hope to see some movement on this one.