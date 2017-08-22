Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Reviews Hollywood Features Indie Reviews Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works
Swedish cult movie maker Jonas Wolcher goes back in time!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
LET'S GO BACK IN TIME!!!
 
 
Swedish cult movie maker Jonas Wolcher makes his forth music video this year. This time he brings back the genre "Space Opera". The Swedish band Vogon Poetry got an eye for "Danger of Space" which is their upcoming single and first real music video. This is their real video and they all play the heroes.
 
 
Roger Tell the manager and songwriter explains. "We contributed with a couple of songs to Jonas Wolcher's feature film "Cannibal Fog" in 2014. When we begain to plan our latest album I got the idea of letting someone who loves the genre so much as Jonas does direct our video so I asked him. He didn't hesitated for a minute and said yes".
 
- "This was offer I could not resist. It was like a dream come true. I've always loved science fiction and spaceships", says Jonas Wolcher. "I've not used any kind of CGI but the old fashion techniques such as retro camera lenses, matt patintings, optical effects,  force perspectives, smoke, large and small minitures."
 
 
People are tired of beautiful computer graphics and when I suggested a more retro look to the band they were cheering of joy. Charge your batteries. Let's go back in time!
 

More info: https://vogonpoetrymusic.bandcamp.com/

 

