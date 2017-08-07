STASIS: Exclusive Clip Gears Up For Some Hunter Killing

Nicole Jones-Dion's sci-fi actioner Stasis is coming to VOD and iTunes on August 29th, XLrator Media is handling the North American release. They have passed along an exclusive clip to share with the Screen Anarchy readers and we have also included the trailer below.

After a night out partying and being left behind by friends, Ava sneaks back home to find that she’s already safe in bed. But that’s not Ava... it’s someone who looks like her. A time-traveling fugitive has stolen Ava’s body, which makes Ava a virtual ghost, who is silent and invisible to the world. But Ava is not alone. There are other body snatchers secretly living among us, plotting to alter the future. Ava realizes she can stop these body snatchers and put the timeline back on course.