Now on Blu-ray: Monsters, Trash, Intrigue, and Killer Action In A Dirty Dozen From Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Toward the end of the second World War, a pair of enemy combatants find themselves stranded on a desert island with no hope of rescue. Over the course of several months they learn to live together and even to work together in spite of a deep-seated animosity that keep them at arm's length. The American soldier, played by legendary tough guy Lee Marvin, doesn't trust his Japanese counterpart, played by the equally legendary Toshiro Mifune, any further than he can throw him, but if they either one of them is to survive, they have to broker a truce.

Director John Boorman's Hell in the Pacific is a fascinating experiment of a film that puts an immense amount of faith in the performances of these two men, who are alternately vying for supremacy and attempting to come together. In an effort to make the audience a part of this risky endeavor, Boorman's film was initially unsubtitled, meaning that while the majority of the audience was able to understand Marvin's pain and headspace, Mifune's replies and retorts were just as foreign to them as they were to Marvin's character. This choice makes for a very interesting viewing experience, as we are thrust into a world of confusion and anger along with our hero.

Upon its release, the studio was unsatisfied with the ending Boorman produced for the film and they went ahead and unceremoniously recut the final moments, turning this intellectual project into a nonsensical mess just as the credits rolled. Originally the film ended with the two men, who had built what could almost be referred to as a grudging respect for one another, devolving into bitter enemies in the final moments when they were reintroduced to the trappings of their enmity. However, the studio seemed to find this ending too open to interpretation, and instead cut off the last minute or two with a literal bomb dropping on the pair, in what is one of the most head-scratching studio-meddling jobs I've ever seen. Kino Lorber have included the original ending, which played in some territories outside of the US, as an alternate viewing option on their Blu-ray release, and it improves the film by leaps and bounds. Sometimes directors know what they are doing.

The Disc:

Kino Lorber's Blu-ray of Hell in the Pacific is a beautiful disc that does justice to the fine cinematography of Conrad Hall (In Cold Blood) and the terrific score of Lalo Schifrin (Bullitt). The transfer looks quite good, and as most of the film is shot in daylight, the levels of detail and contrast are excellent. Definitely an improvement over DVD.

An audio commentary track is provided by film historians Travis Crawford and Bill Ackerman, who do a great job of not only connecting the themes and devices of the film to the rest of Boorman's oeuvre, but also providing background on Marvin and Mifune along the way. It's a great audio track that feels both authoritative and relaxed at the same time, which is the way I like them. There are also interviews with Boorman, who discusses his time on the production and the challenges of working with a performer who didn't understand his language, and art director Anthony Pratt, who talks about the oddity of a production more or less at-sea.