NO DORMIRAS (YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP): New Horror Film From THE SILENT HOUSE's Gustavo Hernandez Begins Production

We have been keeping an eye out for Uruguayan director Gustavo Hernandez for quite a while now. Ever since we caught his debut film The Silent House at Cannes seven years we have been looking out for the director's next film.

So when we received word that Hernandez has begun working on You Shall Not Sleep (No Dormiras) we were pleased as punch to share the news with the rest of you.

We were also sent a series of stills from the production, which you will find below. As soon as more information is available be sure that we will share with you as soon as possible.