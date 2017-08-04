NO DORMIRAS (YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP): New Horror Film From THE SILENT HOUSE's Gustavo Hernandez Begins Production

We have been keeping an eye out for Uruguayan director Gustavo Hernandez for quite a while now. Ever since we caught his debut film The Silent House at Cannes seven years we have been looking out for the director's next film.
So when we received word that Hernandez has begun working on You Shall Not Sleep (No Dormiras) we were pleased as punch to share the news with the rest of you.
We were also sent a series of stills from the production, which you will find below. As soon as more information is available be sure that we will share with you as soon as possible.
Latin American master of Horror Gustavo Hernandez, director of Cannes Director’s Fortnight hit LA CASA MUDA (THE SILENT HOUSE) begun the shooting of his new feature film titled NO DORMIRAS (YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP) starring Belen Rueda (The Orphanage), Eva De Dominici, German Palacios, Eugenia Tobal, Juan Maneul Guilera and two time Spanish Acadamy Award Winner Natalia De Molina.
YOU SHALL NOT SLEEP is a horror/suspense film produced by Latin America’s top producer Pablo E. Bossi (NINE QUEENS, SON OF THE BRIDE, VALENTIN, GAMES MAKER 3D, CHINESE TAKEAWAY) with his banner Pampa Films S.A, FilmSharks, Gloriamundi Producciones, White films AIE , Bowfinger International Pictures, Tandem Films, Mother Superior and will be released in early 2018 .
In an abandoned psychiatric hospital, an avant-garde theater group experiments with insomnia for the preparation of the montage of a work created twenty years ago by a group of patients. With the passage of days without sleep, they reach new thresholds of perception, that face them to energies and histories hidden in the place.
When Bianca, a promising young theater actor, joins the cast, she competes for the lead role. She must survive not only the intensity of work and her companions, but an unknown force that pushes her, like others, to the tragic Denouement of the original staging.
