HAGAZUSSA - A HEATHEN'S CURSE: Raven Banner Picks up Worldwide Rights

Lukas Feigelfeld's film Hagazussa - A Heathen's Curse will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin next month. Toronto based Raven Banner Entertainment have just picked up the worldwide rights for the film.

The film was Feigefeld's graduating film from film school in Berlin. I'll have to ask around but does it also count then as his feature film debut? Regardless, to be included in the program of one of the world's best genre film festivals and to have it picked up for worldwide sales and distribution is not something that happens for all film graduates.