HAGAZUSSA - A HEATHEN'S CURSE: Raven Banner Picks up Worldwide Rights

Lukas Feigelfeld's film Hagazussa - A Heathen's Curse will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin next month. Toronto based Raven Banner Entertainment have just picked up the worldwide rights for the film.
The film was Feigefeld's graduating film from film school in Berlin. I'll have to ask around but does it also count then as his feature film debut? Regardless, to be included in the program of one of the world's best genre film festivals and to have it picked up for worldwide sales and distribution is not something that happens for all film graduates.
Toronto based genre specialist, Raven Banner Entertainment has picked up Worldwide rights to director Lukas Feigelfeld's genre bending feature, Hagazussa — A Heathen’s Curse. The film was entirely produced by the DFFB (Deutsche Film-und Fernsehakademie Berlin Film school) and Retina Fabrik. Hagazussa is Feigelfeld's graduating film.
Set in the 15th Century in the Austrian Alps, HAGAZUSSA takes us back to a dark period when pagan beliefs of witches spread fear into the minds of the rural folk exploring the thin line between ancient beliefs, magic and delusional psychosis.
The deal was negotiated by Josephine Settmacher of DFFB on behalf of the filmmakers and Raven Banner's James Fler and Michael Paszt.
Raven Banner Managing Partner, James Fler said "Hagazussa is a beautifully crafted, stylish and thought provoking gothic horror film". Paszt add "Feigelfield's vision, and attention to the craft of filmmaking, definitely makes him an exciting new filmmaker to watch. We are very pleased to be part of this amazing film".
Feigelfeld said, ”The aim of “Hagazussa” was to dissect the mind of the main character “Albrun”, a simple goatheard living in solitude and tormented by the local town folk. After researching about old pagan beliefs and folklore about witches, that were supposed to roam the mountain woods in those times, my interest was to develop a character that these folk tales would have branded as a witch, but to dig deeper into her psyche and see her as the traumatized, mistreated and finally delusional person that society constructed. As well as to understand what utterly evil things people were lead to do while suffering from psychosis in the middle ages and being surrounded by superstition and religious prosecution. The film tries to depict a very personal and empathetic mental image of a nightmarish and sick mind."
