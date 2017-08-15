Giveaway: Win Iqbal Ahmed's THE ANSWER on DVD

We have a DVD giveaway for all our sci-fi fans out there. Iqbal Ahmed`s sci-fi actioner The Answer in now available on DVD in the U.S. If you have not picked up a copy already then hold on because we have three (3) copies on DVD to give away to our readers in the U.S.

After being attacked, an introverted young man must follow clues left by his dead parents in order to figure out who is after him - and who he really is.

To enter for your chance to win a copy of The Answer on DVD answer our fact finding question below and e-mail us here with your answer . This contest is open to U.S. residents only and three (3) winners will be randomly drawn on Friday, August 18th at Midnight PST. Ready?

The Answer won Best Sci Fi Feature at what film festival?