EXTREMITY: A Collection of Images From New Canadian Horror Flick

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Extremity Outdoors.jpgWith only few days left to go on post production the Canadian horror flick Extremity Screen Anarchy was sent a collection of images to share with you. We have interspersed the press release among them as well, including statements from the director Anthony DiBlasi (Missionary, Most Likely to Die). 
 
A young woman obsessed with horror, subjects herself to twelve hours of grueling torment in an attempt to confront her own fears and conquer the tragic past which haunts her.
 
Extremity was written by David Bond and Scott Swan (The Profane Exhibit). Bond is also producing under his banner Dark Elegy with Corinne Ferguson. This will be their first feature film as a company. 

“Extreme haunts”—immersive horrific attractions that submit patrons to emotional and physical assaults—have become all the rage among fright fans and thrill-seekers. But what happens when the experience crosses the line? Prepare to find out in Extremity, the new screen shocker from Canada’s Dark Elegy Films, which today releases a new set of photos offering glimpses of the terror to come.

