Exclusive Clip: THE LEGEND OF BEN HALL, Look What You've Become

Westerns always have a welcome, distinctive flavor when they emerge from Australia, and The Legend of Ben Hall looks to be no exception, at least judging from our exclusive clip.

Ben Hall has been on the run, and in the clip he arrives to reclaim his young son from the boy's mother. It's a situation that's filled with tension and anger, yet also one that's uncomfortably understandable for anyone who's suffered estrangement from a formerly beloved partner.

Here is the official synopsis:

After two years on the run, bushranger Ben Hall considers surrendering to the law when his old friend John Gilbert entices him back into the game. Taking on fresh recruit John Dunn, the gang rides again, and before long they become the most wanted men in the country.

When they are declared outlaws, the three decide to flee forever. As Hall seeks to make peace with his tortured past, a trusted friend becomes an informant. The law sets a cunning trap for the outlaws, and on the cold morning of May 5th 1865, Hall emerges alone from his camp... and walks into legend forever.

Matthew Holmes wrote and directed. The cast includes Jack Martin, Jamie Coffa, William Lee, Joanne Dobbin, Callan McAuliffe, Lauren Grimson, Billy Dargin, Arthur Angel, PiaGrace Moon, Jordan Fraser-Trumble, Andy McPhee and Adam Willson.

The Legend of Ben Hall is now available on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD, courtesy of Vega Baby Releasing and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Visit the official site to get your copy today.

Watch the clip below.

