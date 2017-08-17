Exclusive Clip: DEATH WAITS FOR NO MAN Does it Pink And Dirty

Fantasia Coverage Weird News International Videos International News Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works
The Postman Always Rings Twice meets John Dahl in writer-director Armin Siljkovic’s neon-doused indie noir-thriller Death Waits for No Man.Expected to release late 2017/early 2018, it’s the unnerving and complex chronicle of a neon art collector that seduces a lone drifter into killing her abusive husband.Black Sails’ Angelique Pretorius headlines a cast that includes Bradley Snedeker, Corey Rieger and Travis Myers.