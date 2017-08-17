Exclusive Clip: DEATH WAITS FOR NO MAN Does it Pink And Dirty

Armin Siljkovic is making his feature film debut with his flick Death Waits For No Man. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you which you will find below. It is very pink and also a bit dirty. Do not worry, SFW dirty.

The Postman Always Rings Twice meets John Dahl in writer-director Armin Siljkovic’s neon-doused indie noir-thriller Death Waits for No Man.

Expected to release late 2017/early 2018, it’s the unnerving and complex chronicle of a neon art collector that seduces a lone drifter into killing her abusive husband.

Black Sails’ Angelique Pretorius headlines a cast that includes Bradley Snedeker, Corey Rieger and Travis Myers.