ELIZABETH BLUE Exclusive Clip: Ignore The Hallucinations

Vincent Sabella's drama Elizabeth Blue will open in select U.S. cinemas on September 22nd. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you today. You will find it and a the trailer below.

Recently released from a psychiatric hospital, Elizabeth (Anna Schafer) returns to her Los Angeles apartment where she lives with her fiancé, Grant (Ryan Vincent).

With the guidance of her new psychiatrist, Dr. Bowman (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), and the unfaltering support of Grant, Elizabeth works at regaining control of her mental stability and her life as she begins to plan their wedding.

Struggling to navigate daily voices, hallucinations, anxiety, failing medications and her judgmental, unsupportive mother, Carol (Kathleen Quinlan), Elizabeth fears that Grant will leave her as she clings to hope that love will truly conquer all - even mental illness.

ELIZABETH BLUE was written and directed by first-time filmmaker Vincent Sabella. Sabella is a diagnosed schizophrenic and the film is loosely based on a time in his life when all of his medications failed.

The filmmakers and GDR have partnered with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and ELIZABETH BLUE is scheduled to screen at multiple NAMI Affiliate locations across the country during the film's opening weekend. NAMI is the largest grass roots mental health organization in the country and works with celebrities and filmmakers as part of their ongoing efforts to raise awareness and combat stigmas associated with mental illness. NAMI will also be receiving a portion of the film’s proceeds.