BLACK MIRROR: Netflix Reveals Season Four Titles And Directors

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Earlier today, at the Edinburgh International TV Festival, Netflix announced the episodic titles, cast and directors of Black Mirror's much-anticipated fourth season, launching later this year. A short teaser of all the titles was also sent out, which you may watch below. 
 
Jodie Foster continues to expand her list of directorial projects and joins a list of directors who have worked on some excellent television series; Dr Who, Sherlock, Hannibal, Game of Thrones, American Gods and Peaky Blinders
 
Creator Charlie Brooker still remains very much in control, writing all the episodes thus maintaining his dark vision for the series. 
 
Arkangel
Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline
Director: Jodie Foster
Written by: Charlie Brooker
 
USS Callister
Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)
Director: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)
Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges
 
"Crocodile"
Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father
Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)
Written By: Charlie Brooker
 
“Hang the DJ” 
Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)
Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)
Written By: Charlie Brooker
 
“Metalhead” 
Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs
Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)
Written By: Charlie Brooker
 
“Black Museum” 
Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders
Director: Colm McCarthy (Peaky Blinders)
Written By: Charlie Brooker
 
 
About Black Mirror
Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm - a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones. 
