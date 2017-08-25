BLACK MIRROR: Netflix Reveals Season Four Titles And Directors

Earlier today, at the Edinburgh International TV Festival, Netflix announced the episodic titles, cast and directors of Black Mirror's much-anticipated fourth season, launching later this year. A short teaser of all the titles was also sent out, which you may watch below.

Jodie Foster continues to expand her list of directorial projects and joins a list of directors who have worked on some excellent television series; Dr Who, Sherlock, Hannibal, Game of Thrones, American Gods and Peaky Blinders.

Creator Charlie Brooker still remains very much in control, writing all the episodes thus maintaining his dark vision for the series.