BLACK MIRROR: Netflix Reveals Season Four Titles And Directors

“Arkangel"Cast: Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land, Mad Men), Brenna Harding (A Place to Call Home), Owen Teague (Bloodline)Director: Jodie FosterWritten by: Charlie Brooker“USS Callister”Cast: Jesse Plemons (Black Mass, Fargo), Cristin Milioti (The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, House of Cards), Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum, Monsters: Dark Continent)Director: Toby Haynes (Dr Who, Sherlock)Written By: Charlie Brooker & William Bridges"Crocodile"Cast: Andrea Riseborough (Birdman, Bloodline), Andrew Gower (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Father)Director: John Hillcoat (Triple Nine, Lawless)Written By: Charlie Brooker“Hang the DJ”Cast: Georgina Campbell (Flowers, Broadchurch), Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room), George Blagden (Versailles, Vikings)Director: Tim Van Patten (The Sopranos, Game of Thrones)Written By: Charlie Brooker“Metalhead”Cast: Maxine Peake (The Theory Of Everything, The Village), Jake Davies (The Missing, A Brilliant Young Mind), Clint Dyer (Hope Springs)Director: David Slade (Hannibal, American Gods)Written By: Charlie Brooker“Black Museum”Cast: Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Catastrophe), Letitia Wright (Humans, Ready Player One), Babs Olusanmokun (Roots, The Defenders)Director: Colm McCarthy (Peaky Blinders)Written By: Charlie BrookerAbout Black MirrorBlack Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm - a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.