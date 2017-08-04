Fantasia Coverage Action Movies All Features International News Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

A LIFE IN WAVES: Exclusive Clip, With a Bull in a China Shop

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Out today on VOD is Brett Whitcomb's SXSW documentary A Life in Waves, a film about electronic music pioneer Suzanne Ciani. The film is being released by Gunpowder & Sky and we have been asked to share a clip with you where Ciani talks about some commercial work she did for Merrill Lynch and Atari. 
 
Unfortunately, I am now old enough to remember seeing the Bull in a China Shop commercial for Merrill Lynch on television. I do not recall that Atari commercial, though I swear to goodness, that looks like Ted Danson in it. 
 
We have also included the trailer below. Find A Life in Waves on VOD today!
 
A Life in Waves explores the life and innovations of composer and electronic music pioneer, Suzanne Ciani. From her earliest days learning  the piano, to her multi-million dollar advertising ventures, to her successes in the world of New Age music, to her recent re-connection with her beloved Buchla synthesizer, the film is a journey into Suzanne’s mind, offering a feminine glimpse into the often complicated world of electronic music. 
 
Utilizing a wealth of archival footage and Suzanne’s endless catalog of music, A Life in Waves is a nostalgic, visually-compelling look at one woman’s journey, and the trials she overcame to succeed in a traditionally male-dominated art form.
 
