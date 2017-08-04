A LIFE IN WAVES: Exclusive Clip, With a Bull in a China Shop

Out today on VOD is Brett Whitcomb's SXSW documentary A Life in Waves, a film about electronic music pioneer Suzanne Ciani. The film is being released by Gunpowder & Sky and we have been asked to share a clip with you where Ciani talks about some commercial work she did for Merrill Lynch and Atari.

Unfortunately, I am now old enough to remember seeing the Bull in a China Shop commercial for Merrill Lynch on television. I do not recall that Atari commercial, though I swear to goodness, that looks like Ted Danson in it.

We have also included the trailer below. Find A Life in Waves on VOD today!