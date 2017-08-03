3 FOOT BALL AND SOULS Wins Skip City Audience Award

The 2017 edition of the Skip City Inernational D-Cinema festival has come to a close with the audience awards being announced for the world's leading festival focused on digitally produced cinema. Three awards were given - one each for features, shorts and animation - with the awards going to Kato Yoshio's 3 Foot Ball And Souls, Gori's Born, Bone, Boon and Imabayashi Yuka's Momo And Her Cat.

Kato's film, in particular, sounds like the sort of thing likely to find a willing audience in these parts - a time looping dark comedy about a group of friends attempting to commit suicide by firewaorks.

A group of four decides to commit suicide using gigantic fireworks. But every time the fireworks explode, they find themselves back in time before they carried out the plan. They suspect the cause to be the young age of one of the members and try to convince the high school girl to quit.

Take a look at the trailer below!