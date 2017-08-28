2017 Underground Cinema Award Nominations announced

The Underground Cinema Film Awards are now going into their 8th year. This exciting film festival in Ireland has just announced the nominees for this season.

Highlights of this year are The Clockmakers Dream by Cashell Horgan, a fantasy short which also screened at Fantasporto and Sitges, Blight by Brian Deane which tells the story of a young priest who is sent to battle dark supernatural forces threatening a remote Island community, Red by Branko Tomovic - a short dark thriller set in the underground world of illegal organ smuggling which previously also screened at the prestigious San Diego International Film Festival, Lily by Sharon Cronin which won at Dublin Film Festival this year, Gridlock by Simon Doyle which won Cork, Foyle and Rhode Island International Film Festival this year and many more exciting new works by new and established filmmakers.

The complete list of films including trailers can be found on: http://www.underground-cinema.com/2017-nominees

The awards will be announced on November 4th in a festive ceremony.