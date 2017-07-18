UNION FURNACE: Key Art Premiere For The Horror Thriller's Blu-ray And DVD Release

Metropol Pictures will be releasing Nicholas Bushman's 2015 horror-thriller Union Furnace on Blu-ray and DVD on August 15th. Screen Anarchy was asked to debut the key art for the release and after a couple e-mails back and forth comfirming, yes, there is no typeset on the covers here it is. Just ask for the one with the lion mask.

Small-town crook Cody (Dwyer) was at the end of his rope when a mysterious stranger offered him the chance of his life. There was just one catch - in this game he would have to wager everything, including his life. Cody finds himself trapped amongst a band of outsiders and misfits - all fighting for their lives and a slice of the American dream. Fueled by a horde of masked sadists, Cody and the others will win a fortune or die a brutal death.

Metropol Pictures is set to release the horror-thriller UNION FURNACE on Blu-ray and DVD. Director Nicholas Bushman (Stranger in the Dunes) co-wrote the film with Mike Dwyer (Sandbar). Dwyer also stars in UNION FURNACE along with Keith David (Platoon), Katie Keene (ClownTown) and newcomer Seth Hammond. Metropol Pictures will release UNION FURNACE on Aug. 15, 2017 on Blu-ray for an SRP of $19.99 and on DVD for an SRP of $11.99.

The Blu-ray and DVD include the bonus feature, MAKING-OF, a behind-the-scenes look at the production of UNION FURNACE, featuring interviews from the cast and crew of the film.