TRIPLE THREAT Teaser: Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais and Tiger Chen Team-Up

In which the headline says it all and I don't need to write anything else...



Okay, well, that's not quite true. Only a few days after announcing they accquired the North American rights, Well Go USA has dropped a teaser to what is no doubt going to be a hotly anticipated title for 2018.

Triple Threat sees Iko Uwais (The Raid: Redemption), Tony Jaa (Ong Bak) and Tiger Chen (Man of Tai Chi) as a band of rag-tag mercs who take on a gang of profesh assassins led by Scott Adkins. Directed by stunt veteran Jesse V. Johnson and co-starring Michael Jai White, Celine Jade and Jeeja Yanin, Triple Threat looks to hit the spot for those in need of some raw martial arts action.



Watch the teaser... umm, wait , why weren't you already watching?