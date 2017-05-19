TRIPLE THREAT: First Image of Tony Jaa, Tiger Chen And Iko Uwais!

Here is the first image of martial arts stars Tony Jaa, Tiger Chen and Iko Uwais from the upcoming martial arts film Triple Threat.

It does not get any better than this, folks. Rarely is there this much talent on the screen at one time. Not only are your lead three actors incredible martial arts talents but the supporting cast is top shelf as well. Read the full press release below to find out more about this production.

Arclight Films announces the Cannes World Market Premiere of the new English-language action film, TRIPLE THREAT. The film stars martial arts masters Tony Jaa (ONG BAK 1, 2 & 3, upcoming XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE, FAST AND FURIOUS 7), Tiger Chen (MAN OF TAICHI,) and Iko Uwais (THE RAID 1 & 2, STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS). Rounding out the cast is Scott Adkins (DOCTOR STRANGE, EXPENDABLES 2), Michael Jai White (UNDISPUTABLE 2, FALCON RISING), Celina Jade (ARROW SERIES, SKIN TRADE, WOLF WARRIOR 2), Michael Bisping (XXX: RETURN OF XANDER) and JeeJa Yanin (CHOCOLATE).

The film is written by Joey O’Bryan and Paul Staheli, and will be directed by Jesse V. Johnson (ACCIDENT MAN, SAVAGE DOG) and is currently in the last stages of production.

TRIPLE THREAT is an adrenaline-fueled action film that brings together the three biggest new action Asian stars in one thrilling movie.

The film is based on a hit contract taken out on a billionaire’s daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. A down and out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target.

“I don’t believe anyone has seen a martial arts action cast like this before. Everyone brought their A-game, and the dynamics on set were awesome. The action combined with a very solid story line sets this film apart from others of its genre. If this movie doesn’t get your adrenalin flowing, nothing will.” Said producer Michael Selby.

“We are so excited to bring the superstars of the ground-breaking action films ONG BAK, THE RAID and MAN OF TAI CHI together in a “triple threat” package. This is the first time all three stars will be in a film together and we’re thrilled to be a vital part of the TRIPLE THREAT team.” Said Ying Ye, a producer on the film and Managing Director of Easternlight, Arclight Films’ specialty arm showcasing Asian cinema with the largest film library of any non Asian-based indie film label.

TRIPLE THREAT is produced by Shanghai Aurora Alliance and SC Films. The film is presented by Arclight Films, Kungfuman Culture Media, and Beijing ManyouguCompany Ltd. Producers include Michael Selby, Gary Hamilton, Mike Gabrawy, Ying Ye and Tiger Chen. Elliot Tong serves as Executive Producer.