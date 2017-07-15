Fantasia Coverage International News Sci-Fi Festival Interviews All Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI: New Behind The Scenes Video

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada
With the D23 Expo going on this weekend in Aneheim, CA, all eyes were on stage as Star Wars The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson surprised fans with on-stage appearances by cast members Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.
 
A new behind the scenes video was shown to the crowd and now that video is available below. The familiar faces and helmets are there. We also get quick glimpses of Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro in costume, and a far bit more of newcomer Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico. 
 
That last shot of Carrie Fisher though? 
 
Enjoy. 
