Travis Milloy's sci-fi flick Infinity Chamber (formerly Somnio) will be in U.S. cinemas on September 15, 2017 and available on iTunes and VOD on September 26, 2017. Screen Anarchy has your first looks at the poster for the flick so you know what to look for this Fall in theatres or online.

Christopher Soren Kelly (Ink) and Cassandra Clark (Englishman in L.A.) star. XLrator Media is handling the North American release.