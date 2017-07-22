Long Island International Film Expo announces 2017 winners

The Long Island International Film Expo celebrated its 20th anniversary with this year's festival. Presented by the Long Island Film/TV Foundation and the Nassau County Film Commission, the festival is a popular showcase for filmmakers — some locally grown, some from out of state, others from out of the country — to screen their latest projects.

Highlights of the 2017 festival included Good Bones by Tim Bohn, Yellow Fever by Kat Moon, Pinch by Jake Lloyd, Red by Branko Tomovic, An Evening of Eternity by Constantin Maier and many more.

The Expo also featured panels and discussions geared toward filmmakers, including a roundtable with officials from the New York State Governor’s Office of Motion Picture & Television Development.

With a heavy celebrity presence, visits in past years have included a wide range of noted actors and actresses including Ed Asner, Steve Buscemi, Ralph Macchio, and Ally Sheedy. Named "One of the Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" by MovieMaker Magazine, LIIFE is one of Long Island's most prestigious film festivals and the Long Island Film/TV Foundation, a not-for-profit, is also the foremost group providing support to the film/TV and commercial industries on Long Island.

For complete list of winners visit: http://longislandfilm.com/2017/07/2017-liife-nominees-winners/